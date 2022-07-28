Awards Showcase: SWNA Best Front Page (Class B)

The Saskatchewan Weekly Newspapers Association (SWNA) Better Newspapers Competition honours excellent work in SK’s community newspapers. Congratulations to the SWNA 2022 BNC winners of the Best Front Page (Class B) category!🥇 1st Place: #Melville Advance @grasslandsnews🥈 2nd Place: #MapleCreek News🥉 3rd Place: #Weyburn Review @review.thisweek#BNCAwards recognize the outstanding work produced each week and celebrate the vibrancy of community newspapers across Canada. The SWNA Better Newspapers Competition winners were announced in an online awards presentation on May 13, 2022.