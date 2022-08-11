Important advertising takeaways from new research

In a recent piece, Mark Challinor, the U.K.-based advertising lead for INMA, published his analysis of new survey research conducted by Borrell Associates that examined recent trends in the advertising habits of ad buyers.

He noted in his analysis of 2500 agencies and direct buyers that digital media, although being bought, is not dominating. In particular, he found that local business are consistently choosing newspapers, radio, social media and events/sponsorships as their top choices.

What he calls ‘main agencies’ are continuing to buy online banners and display ads, streaming video, outdoor, print, and direct mail.

Challinor highlights four key takeaways and additional comments that buyers made when talking about media companies. You can read more about that here.