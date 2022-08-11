The Winnipeg Free Press invests $10 million in new presses

As it marks its 150th anniversary this year, the Free Press announced last week that it is investing $10 million in new presses and mail room equipment.

“This is a major vote of confidence in our future,” said Bob Silver, chairman of FP Newspapers. “It will position us to print our newspapers at lower costs and to grow our commercial business as a Manitoba-based printer of high-quality publications.”

The KBA Commander CT Press System and Ferag mailroom equipment are being acquired from a production facility in New Jersey where these presses had printed the New York Daily News.

You can read more about this important investment here.