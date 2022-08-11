Diane Nelson, a former reporter with the Brandon Sun, has died

Award-winning journalist Diane Nelson, who worked at the Brandon Sun for 15 years, died last week following complications from a brain bleed and subsequent stroke, her husband said. She was 62 years old.

Nelson’s career in journalism spanned more than three decades. At the Sun she served as the newspaper’s health reporter, and also wrote renowned arts and lifestyle features. She won the Thomson Newspapers International Award for deadline writing and three Manitoba Human Rights Journalism awards.

In addition to being a journalist, a documentary filmmaker, scriptwriter, narrator and magazine writer, she husband said her first love was singing and performing for an audience.

You can read more about that side of her life achievements here.