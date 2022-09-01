Creative new marketing campaign spotlights how newspapers are still making headlines

National Newspapers of Ireland has released a new marketing campaign for its members.

Called ‘Newspapers. Still Making Headlines” one of the cheeky advertisement reads:

“Sorry, it’s true. Misery isn’t the only one who loves company. Nobody likes it, too.

“Yes, we’ve been reliably informed that nobody reads the paper anymore.

“So, hey there nobody and say hello to your 580,000 friends, all thumbing through the paper like nobody’s business.”

According to News Media Canada’s Newspapers 24/7 2022 report, 86 per cent of Canadians read newspapers over the course of a week in print and digital formats.

Newspaper content – editorial and advertising – is the most trusted of all media. The argument that ‘newspapers are dead’ couldn’t be more false.