Bernard shortlisted for young executive award

Geoffrey Bernard, vice-president, marketing, data and consumer insights at La Presse has been selected as one of three finalists in the young executive’s category in the ARISTA competition.

Organized by the Jeune Chambre de commerce de Montréal (JCCM) for more than forty years, the ARISTA Provincial Competition aims to reward and showcase the promising personalities of Quebec’s next generation of business leaders, who distinguish themselves through their leadership and sense of innovation

“[The nomination] recognizes the immense effort from our whole group at La Presse working on the digital transformation of the company in the past few years!” said Bernard on his LinkedIn page. “Props to all of you!”

Bernard also serves on News Media Canada’s marketing and research committee.