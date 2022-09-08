Get ready to celebrate National Newspaper Week 2022!

National Newspaper Week takes place from Sunday October 2 to Saturday October 8. This year we spotlight the people behind the press with the theme Champions of the Truth: The Real Superheroes.

To celebrate, News Media Canada has created a custom font entitled “Champions“, available as a free download. Inspired by the essential service that newspapers provide, the Champions font highlights the power of words and the people behind the newspapers who use them to communicate essential information to Canadians each and every day. Our industry’s real-life superheroes keep democracy thriving through a vibrant and independent news media.

The font is available now to everyone in the news media industry – click here to download the zip file with instructions and an FAQ.

Designed with both print and digital platforms in mind, the Champions font honours newspapers’ history while looking forward to a bright and multi-platformed future. Champions is a geo-humanist font that incorporates both humanistic traits — which mimic hand motions reflecting the craft and artistry that goes into developing valuable news each day — and highly geometric shapes — which represent the structure and rigour of fact-checking, editing, and producing high-quality credible content newspapers are known for.

As in previous years, News Media Canada has also developed an ad campaign for print and digital publication. Please show your support by participating in the 2022 national ad campaign with a full or half-page print ad and/or digital placements. Ad material will be available for download from our publisher’s toolkit in the next week.

Click here to view the National Newspaper Week 2022 Publisher’s Toolkit

Click here to confirm your participation in the national ad campaign between October 2-8. Please let us know what ad size you will be able to run along with your publishing day. Thanks for your support!