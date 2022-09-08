CJF J-Talks looks inside Canada’s hockey scandals

The Canadian Journalism Foundation’s (CJF) J-Talks series returns in person on October 4 with an inside look at scandals in our national sport.

This past year, investigative reporting on organized hockey in Canada has revealed a toxic culture of sexual, possibly illegal, misconduct. As a result, Canada’s governing body for its national sport – Hockey Canada – is facing an ongoing crisis and official scrutiny regarding its response to allegations going back to 1989, largely exposed by rigorous investigative journalism.

The event, taking place at the Toronto Reference Library’s Bram & Bluma Appel Salon at 789 Yonge Street, features TSN‘s award-winning journalist Rick Westhead, TSN Executive Producer Ken Volden and The Athletic‘s Katie Strang. They will discuss their investigations in conversation with CTV National News journalist Judy Trinh.

Doors for the event will open at 6 p.m. EDT. The event starts at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets at $25 plus tax are available for purchase on Eventbrite.