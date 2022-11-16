Awards Showcase: MCNA 2021 Best Agriculture Story

The Manitoba Community Newspapers Association (MCNA) Better Newspapers Competition honours excellent work in Manitoba’s community newspapers. Congratulations to the 2021 winners of the Best Agriculture Story category!🥇 1st Place – The Swan Valley Star and Times – Danielle Gordon-Broome🥈 2nd Place – Pilot Mound Sentinel Courier – Nancy Holman🥉3rd Place – Erickson South Mountain Press – Candy Irwin#BNCAwards celebrate and showcase newspapers that serve their communities each and every week with their hard work and professionalism. Community newspapers are on the front lines, keeping the citizens of their communities informed and updated with local, trusted, and vital information. MCNA Better Newspapers Competition winners were announced in a virtual awards presentation on June 24, 2022.The