Announcing the winners of the 2020 and 2021 Canadian Community Newspaper Awards

News Media Canada is pleased to announce the winners of the 2020 and 2021 Canadian Community Newspaper Awards. This prestigious annual awards program features 27 unique categories honouring outstanding editorial, photography, multimedia and overall excellence in community newspaper publishing.
Among the highlights:
- Best All-Round Newspaper winners from 2020 are Salmon Arm Observer, Salmon Arm, BC, The Carillon, Steinbach, MB, Pique News Magazine, Whistler & Pemberton, BC and St. Albert Gazette, Albert, AB.
- Best All-Round Newspaper winners from 2021 are The Macleod Gazette, Fort Macleod, AB; Oak Bay News, Oak Bay, BC; Okotoks Western Wheel, Okotoks, AB; and Surrey NOW-Leader, Surrey/North Delta, BC.
- Outstanding Reporter Initiative was awarded to Jackie Hong of The Yukon News, Whitehorse, YT in 2020 and Kevin Weedmark of The World-Spectator, Moosomin, SK in 2021.
- A new category in the competition, Best Local Civic Journalism went to Cowichan Valley Citizen, Duncan, BC in 2020 and Rocky Mountain Outlook, Canmore, AB, along with Surrey NOW-Leader, Surrey/North Delta, BC in 2021.
- The Highlander, Haliburton, ON and Surrey NOW-Leader, Surrey/North Delta, BC were named 2021’s Best Community Newspaper Websites.
- John Swart of The Voice of Pelham, Pelham, ON won Outstanding Columnist in 2020 and Keith Halliday of The Yukon News, Whitehorse, YT in 2021.
The full breakdown of results is available here: https://nmc-mic.ca/ccnawards/ccna-winners/ccna-winners-2022/
News Media Canada thanks the newspapers and esteemed judges who participated in this year’s Canadian Community Newspaper Awards competition.