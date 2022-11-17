Looking deeper at how the Winnipeg Free Press patron program rewards subscribers

With the iconic Winnipeg Free Press celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, the International News Media Association has published a new feature that looks at the recent successes of the publication’s new press patron programme.

The patron programme launched October 21 with the aim of rewarding loyal subscribers with special access and benefits. At a cost of $150 annually, patrons have the ability to gift an annual all-access digital subscription to whomever they want. They also are given a unique code for a discounted annual digital subscription to share with friends and family.

In addition, patrons are able to share testimonials about why the Free Press is important to them and their community. Patrons are entered into competitions for exclusive giveaways for Free Press merchandise and experiences and also receive a monthly report newsletter from editor Paul Samyn that updates them on newsrooms projects supported by their donations.

According to the feature, the programme reached 12% of the goal of 1,500 patrons, and of those who joined, 20% agreed to a recurring annual contribution within the first week.