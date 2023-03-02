News Media Canada members well represented among finalists for Canadian Association of Journalists Awards competition

Late last week, the Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) announced the finalists for its 2022 awards program – and News Media Canada members were well represented.

The Globe and Mail and Toronto Star each received multiple nominations across competition, which consists of 18 awards.

Other members who received nominations were The National Observer, The Winnipeg Free Press, and P.E.I.’s The Eastern Graphic, for their investigative series into mental health and addiction on Prince Edward Island.

Reporters Paul MacNeill and Rachel Collier were also nominated for Mindset Awards, which are presented by the Canadian Journalism Forum on Violence and Trauma.

All of the awards will be announced at the CAJ’s national conference, in Vancouver, this April.