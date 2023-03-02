Awards Showcase: MCNA Best In-House Ad

The Manitoba Community Newspapers Association (MCNA) Better Newspapers Competition honours excellent work in Manitoba’s community newspapers. Congratulations to the 2021 winners of the Best In-House Ad category!#BNCAwards celebrate and showcase newspapers that serve their communities each and every week with their hard work and professionalism. Community newspapers are on the front lines, keeping the citizens of their communities informed and updated with local, trusted, and vital information. 🥇 1st Place – The Dauphin Herald – Samantha Gallaway 🥈 2nd Place – Pilot Mound Sentinel Courier – Katie McInnes 🥉 3rd Place – The Headingley Headliner – Karen Spence The
Better Newspapers Competition winners were announced in a virtual awards presentation on June 24, 2022.