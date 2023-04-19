Strengthening quality journalism to fight disinformation

News Media Canada is happy to share with members the launch of the Journalism Trust Initiative with its objective to develop a set of standards for trustworthy journalism.

Launched in 2018 by Reporters Without Borders and a group of media and academic partners, the JTI’s standards cover a wide range of key topics, including editorial independence, transparency, ethics, and accountability. By adhering to these standards, news organizations can demonstrate their commitment to trustworthy journalism and distinguish themselves from the hodge podge of online contents.

By participating in the JTI, publishers can demonstrate their commitment to trustworthy journalism and help build a more sustainable and vibrant media ecosystem.

More than 500 media organizations are involved in JTI Canada, the Winnipeg Free Press and CBC-Radio-Canada have become the first to obtain certification under JTI.

To learn more about the JTI, and to start your self-evaluation, just join: www.jti-app.com.