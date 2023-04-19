The 2023 Young Lions Canadian competition announces Top 5 marketers and media teams

The Globe and Mail, the Official Festival Representative in Canada for the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, has announced the Top 5 teams for the 2023 Canadian Young Lions Competition in the Marketers and Media categories.

Modeled after the Cannes Global Young Lions Competition, entrants received a brief and had to complete the challenge for their respective category within a 24-hour or 48-hour period.

Each year the competition jury chairs select a non-profit organization as the subject of the competition briefs. This year, there were two charities:

The Nature Conservancy of Canada for the Media and Creative categories of Print, Film, and Digital, and

for the Media and Creative categories of Print, Film, and Digital, and The Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund for the Marketers category.

Competitors in the Media category were given 24 hours so create a media strategy, addressing the challenge of: how to build the Nature Conservancy of Canada community (goal 500,000 by 2030) among a younger demographic. Marketers were given 24 hours to develop a big, innovative idea and written submission that creates awareness of the collective reconciliation journey and opportunities to “Do Something” to move reconciliation forward through tangible reconciliACTIONs offered by the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund, that also link with your brand business objectives.

The semi-finalists in the Marketers category are:

AMAZON DO SOMETHING DAY Shweta Choudhury, Global Product Marketing Manager, Amazon Alex Levy, Marketing Partnerships Manager, NBA Canada

THIS LAND IS YOUR LAND Christie Stelling, Brand Manager, Twisted Tea & Truly Hard Seltzer, Moosehead Breweries Sarah Smith, Creative Manager, Moosehead Breweries

THE PURPLE LEGACY Mike Miura, Manager, Commercial Marketing Strategy, MLSE Ryan Grippo, Associate, Strategy, MLSE

FOOD FOR THOUGHT Abigail Rigonan, National Marketing Specialist, McCafé & Breakfast, McDonald’s Canada Jordyn Posluns, National Marketing Consultant, McCafé & Breakfast, McDonald’s Canada

KNOW YOUR BUDS Maci Levy, Brand Manager, Labatt Breweries of Canada Rochelle Singer, Brand Manager, Michelob Ultra, Labatt Breweries of Canada



The semi-finalists in the Media category are:

THE E.T. PASS – A BIODEGRADABLE TRANSIT PASSCARD Camille Recto, Media Buyer, Hearts & Science Ramya sri Sethu, Programmatic Analyst, Hearts & Science

MY NATURE MOMENTS Béa Beaini, Assistant Media Designer, Cossette Media Gabriel Lafond, Media Designer, Cossette Media

CONSENT TO CONSERVE Thierry Lessard, Head of data and technology, Cartier Olivier Houle, Media Strategy Supervisor, Cartier

DO YOU HAVE THE WILLPOWER Dustin Wilson, Associate Director of Strategy, OMD Canada Kunal Jain, Paid Social Supervisor, OMD Canada

#CONSERVETHELOVE Geneviève Amyotte-Graveline, Media Coordinator, Media Experts Geneviève Dansereau, Media Planner, Media Experts



The Marketers and Media Top 5 teams will virtually participate in the live judging stage of the competition taking place on Tuesday, April 11th, where our revered panel of judges will determine the top-3 placing teams. Those placing teams will be revealed on April 26th, at the CMDC’s Annual Canadian Media Summit at the W Hotel in Toronto.