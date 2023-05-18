Metroland’s Dana Robbins retires

After more than four decades in the newspaper business, Dana Robbins recently announced his retirement from the industry.

“It’s been 41 years since I first walked into the newsroom of The Hamilton Spectator. In the decades since, I had the great good fortune to work in most every corner of Torstar, in dozens of communities across Ontario, in newsrooms, advertising departments, distribution and circ operations, and to be part of so many brilliant teams,” he wrote in a thoughtful post on his LinkedIn page.

In his time with Torstar, Robbins served as publisher of more than 60 different community newspapers, as well as three daily newspapers. He also served on the board of directors of the Canadian Newspaper Association from 2007 to 2012.