Millennials read newspapers: New industry advertisement now available

Younger readers (Gen Z and Gen Y/Millennials) are strong readers of newspapers in digital and print, driven by access on their phones. They are active in exploring alternate ways of accessing newspaper content like e-papers, podcasts and smart speakers.

Gen Y (Millennials), born between 1980 and 1995 (age 27-42), account for almost 30% of the adult population now. And they are also the strongest consumers of news and newspapers – nine out of ten report reading a newspaper on any platform over the course of a week. Gen Z are between 19-26 years old, and account for a smaller portion of the population (about 10-15%), but they are also strong readers.

