Metroland Media Group announces new partnership with Volunteer Success

Metroland Media Group has announced it has formed a new partnership with Volunteer Success, a national charity devoted to helping connect organizations with qualified volunteers.

This partnership will help make it easier for people from across Ontario to find meaningful opportunities to give back to their communities.

“We are honoured to be partnering with Metroland to use the power of digital media to drive positive change” said Scott Wiseman, Executive Director of Volunteer Success. “This partnership shows the strength and benefit of our robust online platform, as well as our continued commitment to help connect volunteers with organizations across Canada.”

The benefits of this new partnership include a dedicated section on Metroland’s community news websites to share local Volunteer Success listings and the production of articles that promote volunteerism.