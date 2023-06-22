Comings, goings, and other people news

Black Press has announced that Rachel Theus has been named as the new publisher of the Alberni Valley News. As a lifelong resident of Port Alberni, Theus is thrilled to take on the role of publisher and is eager to build on the remarkable growth of the Alberni Valley News across print, digital, and social media platforms.

The Toronto Star’s Haroon Siddiqui was honoured for his trail-blazing career and commitment to social justice by the Canadian Journalism Foundation at its annual gala.

Ken Goudswaard has been appointed interim editor at The Chilliwack Progress, in addition to his duties as editor at The Abbotsford News and Hope Standard.

The Yukon News has announced the appointment of Richard Eden as their new General Manager.