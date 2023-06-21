Vividata and Connected Interactive launch new project

Vividata, Canada’s authoritative source for consumer and cross-media insights, and the leading provider of cross platform audience measurement is pleased to partner with Connected Interactive (CI), a leading provider of digital media buying, analytics and audience solutions, through their datadesk.io platform. Vividata subscribers can now leverage the many targets and segments built by Connected Interactive when looking to activate on The Trade Desk, DV360 and others. The targets were built by CI who mined Vividata’s thousands of variables. Delivered through the lens of Environics Analytics Prizm system, the CI SCC targets permit advertisers to reach users across more than 30 Million devices in Canada that are linked to 875,000+ plus postal codes, allowing for the most granular targeting available in Canada, which still being privacy sensitive and compliant. As agencies and media companies increasingly seek full cross-media capabilities from a trusted industry source, it’s essential that Vividata’s research is available for activation and programmatic buys. Connected Interactive, as a long-time supplier of retail and data-based audiences for the digital marketing ecosystem, is well positioned to make this connection for agencies, advertisers and media companies. Connected Interactive will facilitate this access across any DSPs/platforms as required. Vividata members are encouraged to reach out to Lyle and Tosha to ensure appropriate DSP seat IDs are linked to their accounts for whitelisting to access the data.