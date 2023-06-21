News Media Canada looking for 2023 CCNAwards judges

The 2023 CCNAwards are in full swing, and we are looking for qualified judges.

News Media Canada is seeking leading industry professionals to serve as judges for the annual Canadian Community Newspaper Awards. Volunteer your time and expertise, and contribute to the growth of Canada’s news media industry.

We expect to have all entries confirmed by early July and judging will take place from mid-July to the end of August. All entries will be accessible in digital format through the BetterBNC platform. Winners will be announced in mid-September, just in time for National Newspaper Week celebrations.

If you are interested in judging the 2023 CCNAwards, please click here to complete the self-nomination form by June 30.

Only those selected to serve as judges will be contacted, and category assignments will be confirmed in early July.

Thanks for your support of the industry!