The Globe and Mail & The Eastern Graphic win CJF Jackman Awards for Excellence in Journalism

Canadian Journalism Foundation

The Globe and Mail won this year’s CJF Jackman Award for Excellence in Journalism in the large-media category, which was presented last week at the annual Canadian Journalism Foundation Awards.

The CJF honoured the Globe for its coverage of the sexual assault scandals at Hockey Canada: with narrative-changing coverage such as, “How Hockey Canada used registration fees to build a fund to cover sexual-assault claims,” “Court filing reveals new details about alleged Hockey Canada group sexual assault,” and “Shut Out.”

In the small-media category, The Eastern Graphic, Prince Edward Island’s award-winning community newspaper, won for its year-long examination, “Through the Cracks,” which covered mental health and addiction services in Prince Edward Island.

A full list of this year’s other award winners, and fellowship winners, is available here.

