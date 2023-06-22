The Globe and Mail & The Eastern Graphic win CJF Jackman Awards for Excellence in Journalism

The Globe and Mail won this year’s CJF Jackman Award for Excellence in Journalism in the large-media category, which was presented last week at the annual Canadian Journalism Foundation Awards.
The CJF honoured the Globe for its coverage of the sexual assault scandals at Hockey Canada: with narrative-changing coverage such as, “How Hockey Canada used registration fees to build a fund to cover sexual-assault claims,” “Court filing reveals new details about alleged Hockey Canada group sexual assault,” and “Shut Out.”
In the small-media category, The Eastern Graphic, Prince Edward Island’s award-winning community newspaper, won for its year-long examination, “Through the Cracks,” which covered mental health and addiction services in Prince Edward Island.
A full list of this year’s other award winners, and fellowship winners, is available here.