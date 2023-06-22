Globe and Mail nabs prestigious Michener Awards

The Globe and Mail was announced as the 2022 Michener Award winner for public service journalism for its series ‘Hockey Canada’s Secret Funds’, and was also jointly recognized with CBC Saskatoon for their 2021 investigations into the Catholic Church and residential schools.

The awards ceremony, held at Rideau Hall, was held in-person for the first time since the onset of the pandemic.

The Michener Award was founded in 1970 by the late Roland Michener, then governor general, to honour excellence in public service journalism. The Michener Award submissions are judged by an expert panel of journalists who have worked in media outlets and in academia across the country.

The following Finalists were also awarded a certificate of merit:

CBC News: Peter Nygard Investigations (2021)

CBC Saskatchewan : Indigenous or Pretender (2021)

: Indigenous or Pretender (2021) Global News: Exposing sexual misconduct among Canada’s top military commanders (2021)

top military commanders (2021) Kamloops this Week: Spending at the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (2021)

this Week: Spending at the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (2021) The Globe and Mail: Dangerous Games, Suspect Science (2021)

CBC Saskatchewan : Disputed History (2022)

: Disputed History (2022) The Eastern Graphic: Through the Cracks (2022)

The Globe and Mail: Who failed Traevon? (2022)

Radio- Canada : Arsenic, secrecy, and health: the saga of the Horne Foundry (Arsenic, cachotteries et santé : la saga de la Fonderie Horne, 2022)

: Arsenic, secrecy, and health: the saga of the Horne Foundry (Arsenic, cachotteries et santé : la saga de la Fonderie Horne, 2022) The Toronto Star: Unchartered (2022)

In April, the Michener Awards Foundation also announced the recipients of the new Michener – L. Richard O’Hagan Educational Fellowship and the Michener – Deacon Investigative Fellowship. Each of the 2023 fellowships is worth $40,000 plus $5,000 in expenses.

The Michener Awards Foundation announced its Michener – Deacon Fellowship was awarded to Molly Thomas for her investigative project on education in Afghanistan. The Michener – L. Richard O’Hagan Fellowship was awarded to Sarah Trick and Alanna King to create a new media style guide on disabilities.