Google and Meta begin campaign to undermine C-18

Tech giants Google and Meta have each announced plans to push back on efforts to be bound by a collective negotiating framework that would see news organizations compensated for journalistic works shared on their platforms.

Google announced on Thursday afternoon plans to begin blocking news in Canada on its search engine, its news aggregator, and its Discover app. The tech giant will also axe its Google News Showcase program.

The Globe and Mail reported in addition to blocking Canadian’s ability to read and share news on its platform, it has also written to news outlets that it would be cancelling agreements as of July 31.