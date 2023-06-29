Your CCNAwards update

Thank you to all the members who submitted entries to this year’s CCNAwards competition. With the deadline passing last evening, we are pleased to share with you some important updates.

We received more than 750 entries for this year’s competition, which is a notable increase over our 2021 competition. In total, 85 publications submitted entries to this year’s competition. Local journalism in Canada is strong!

News Media Canada staff are working to confirm all entries by July 5 so judging can begin mid-month. We are still looking for judges to volunteer their time for this year’s competition. If you’d like to help, please let us know.

Winners from this year’s competition will be announced in mid-September so we can be celebrated in time for National Newspaper Week 2023.