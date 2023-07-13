News Media Canada elects Dave Adsett as chair

The board of directors of News Media Canada has elected Dave Adsett as chair.

Mr. Adsett is a second-generation newspaper publisher from Fergus, Ontario. He runs the Wellington Advertiser, which serves the county of Wellington and neighbouring environs, printing in excess of 40,000 copies per week, as well as the North Wellington Community News. The Wellington Advertiser was founded by William Hugh Adsett in 1968.

A former local councillor, mayor, county warden, and Police Services Board chair, Mr. Adsett has served on the board of directors of the Ontario Community Newspapers Association since 2012 and is a former president of that organization.

“Journalism is vital to Canadian democracy and to keeping citizens and communities connected,” said Mr. Adsett.

“News Media Canada is committed to advocating on behalf of all publishers – corporate, independent, big, small, controlled, subscribed, print and digital – as we advance priorities, including improving the Canadian Journalism Labour Tax Credit, renewal of the Local Journalism Initiative, and ensuring regulations related to the Online News Act are fair to both news publishers and online platforms.”