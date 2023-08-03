Applications now being accepted for CPF Business Innovation funding

The Business Innovation component of the Canada Periodical Fund (CPF) provides financial support to eligible small- and mid-sized print and digital (non-daily) community newspaper publishers. News Media Canada encourages publishers to consider submitting applications and contacting project officers with any questions.

Funding is open to printed community newspapers as well as digital-only community sites.

This component of the CPF encourages innovation to adapt to changing market conditions and contributes to the diversity of content sought by Canadian readers. Project officers are available to answer your questions, Monday to Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm (local time) by email or phone at 819-997-0055 or toll free at 1-866-811-0055.

Application Deadline: Friday September 15, 2023

Please make sure to start the application process early. This round of applications is for the 2023-2024 fiscal year (ending March 31, 2024).

Request an Application: Application forms must be requested by contacting the program by email at fondsdesperiodiquescanada-canadaperiodicalfund@pch.gc.ca (not available to download from the website).

Here is what you need to know before you get started. Please read the application guidelines for full details:

A Business Number is required to apply.

There are eligibility rules for publishers (review application guidelines for all the details).

There are eligibility rules for projects (must be a new activity, must not be part of regular operations, must align with CPF objectives).

All applicants must provide at least 25% of total project costs (start-up projects must provide 50%).

Project length can cover more than one government fiscal year.

Examples of eligible projects:

new or improved business models, methods, or processes;

new or improved products or services;

new or improved systems or tools;

digitization of back issues;

rebranding or redesign;

adoption or use of new media;

mobile applications;

web design and development;

expansion into new markets; and

advertising and promotional campaigns.

Funding Overview – click here

Application Guidelines – click here