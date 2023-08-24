CRTC announces implementation plan for Online News Act

With the adoption of the Online News Act (Bill C-18), the CRTC is sharing its plan for setting up the bargaining framework for fair negotiations between news organizations in Canada and the largest online platforms.

The CRTC will launch a public consultation this fall to gather views. All comments received will form part of the public record and inform the CRTC’s decision.

Bargaining processes are expected to begin in late 2024 or early 2025, once eligible news organizations have been determined and the arbitrators are in place.

Timelines and additional details about the CRTC’s plan can be found here.