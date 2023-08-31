Awards Showcase: MCNA 2021 Best Layout and Design (circ 10,000+)

The Manitoba Community Newspapers Association (MCNA) Better Newspapers Competition honours excellent work in Manitoba’s community newspapers. Congratulations to the 2021 winners of the Best Layout and Design category (circ 10,000+)! 1st Place – The Clipper Weekly 2nd Place – Westman This Week, Brandon 3rd Place – The Selkirk Record
The #BNCAwards celebrate and showcase newspapers that serve their communities each and every week with their hard work and professionalism. Community newspapers are on the front lines, keeping the citizens of their communities informed and updated with local, trusted, and vital information. Better Newspapers Competition winners were announced in a virtual awards presentation on June 24, 2022.