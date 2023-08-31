Local matters: Shopping local supports communities

Research released from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) finds that for every dollar spent at a small business, 66 cents on average stay local. Only 11 cents spent at a large multinational business stays in the community.

“Small businesses support a whole local ecosystem. They source their goods and services from other local businesses in a way the retail giants just don’t.”

An Angus Reid Group public opinion poll conducted on behalf of CFIB reveals that Canadians greatly overestimate how much of each dollar they spend at multinational companies is reinvested locally, while underestimating small businesses’ contributions. Click here for more information on CFIB’s #SmallBusinessEveryDay campaign.

Local news unites communities. Local newspapers are an essential part of communities across Canada that keep them informed and connected. Three-quarters of newspaper readers (74%) believe it is important to support the advertisers in their local newspapers.

Click here for more News Media Canada resources on local news and newspapers.