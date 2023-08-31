New Heritage Minister holds ‘positive’ talks with Meta executives

The Globe and Mail reported last week that Pascale St-Onge, the new federal Minister of Canadian Heritage, has held positive talk with Meta executives. Despite these conversations, the minister said the legislation would not be returned to Parliament for modification.

According to the report, St-Onge said she asked Meta to take part in the process when they met. After the regulations are published there will be 30 days for stakeholders, including Meta, “to participate and give input.”

According to a report by iPolitics, the regulations are expected to be released to the public on September 1.