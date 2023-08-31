October 1 marks the start of National Newspaper Week 2023

This year we are celebrating the power of words and the hard-working people in our industry with the release of a bilingual book, Champions, showcasing 24 champions selected by our judging panel from more than 110 nominees. The goal is to inspire the next generation to choose journalism.

The Champions book will be available for purchase, and all proceeds will be donated to First Book Canada to support media literacy. A free e-book will also be available online at the beginning of National Newspaper Week.

As with previous National Newspaper Week celebrations, the 2023 project will be supported by a national ad campaign that will promote the book’s launch and a media relations campaign.

What? National Newspaper Week is an opportunity to recognize newspapers’ critical role in an active and healthy democracy and is celebrated annually across North America.

When? October 1 to October 7, 2023.

Why? In the age of disinformation and “fake news”, local newspapers are among the few credible news sources, helping their readers stay informed, holding governments and individuals accountable, and sparking meaningful conversations. Access to high-quality and trusted news gives readers the information they need to stay engaged and connected on community issues.

How? Publishers can celebrate National Newspaper Week by participating in the national ad campaign and educating readers using editorial matte stories from News Media Canada. Newspapers can celebrate their own local BNC award winners with local ads/features or an ad template from News Media Canada.

Watch for more information about the National Newspaper Week Publishers’ Toolkit, launching in early September.