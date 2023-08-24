Journalistic tribute to war dead to resume

The Ottawa Citizen’s journalistic tribute to Canada’s war dead will continue this year thanks to the online return of the @WeAreTheDead account to the platform formally known as Twitter.
The account was created by former Citizen reporter Glen McGregor. He was told earlier this summer that the account violated the platform’s updated terms of service for automated accounts, which use the company’s application programming interface (API).
McGregor rewrote the source code for the account to bring it into compliance with the updated API.
According to the Citizen’s story
, the account uses a database provided by Veterans Affairs Canada. It had 118,356 entries in 2011, but more service men and women have died in uniform since then and must be added to the list.
It means, McGregor estimated, that the account should continue to issue names until October 2025.