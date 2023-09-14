Announcing the winners of the 2023 Canadian Community Newspaper Awards

News Media Canada is pleased to announce the winners of the 2023 Canadian Community Newspaper Awards (CCNAwards).
This prestigious annual awards program features 27 distinct categories honouring outstanding editorial, photography, multimedia and overall excellence in community newspaper publishing.
The 2023 winners were selected from 798 entries for work published in 2022. The full list of winners is available here.
Among the 2023 CCNAwards highlights are:
Best All-Round Newspaper:
- The Lake Cowichan Gazette, Lake Cowichan, BC
- The Eastern Graphic, Montague, PEI
- Pique News Magazine, Whistler & Pemberton, BC
- The Suburban, Montreal, QC
Outstanding Reporter Initiative:
- Paul MacNeill and Rachel Collier of The Eastern Graphic, Montague, PEI
Best Local Civic Journalism:
- The Lake Report, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
- Nunatsiaq News, Nunavut/Nunavik
Best Community Newspaper Website:
- The Citizen, Blyth/Brussels, ON
- Nanaimo News Bulletin, Nanaimo, BC
Outstanding Columnist:
- Robert Barron of The Cowichan Valley Citizen, Duncan, BC
News Media Canada congratulates all winners and thanks the newspapers and esteemed judges who participated in this year’s CCNAwards competition. Their unwavering dedication to maintaining the highest standards of community journalism is a testament to the thriving future of our democracy.