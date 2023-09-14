Celebrate our industry Champions this National Newspaper Week

Every year, during the first week of October, we have an opportunity to reflect on the essential role of newspapers. This year, we are celebrating the power of words and the people behind the press by launching a bilingual illustrated book called Champions. The goal is to inspire the next generation with 24 inspiring stories of news media champions of the truth.

The Champions book will launch on October 1, at the start of National Newspaper Week, and be available for purchase online ($35 + shipping). Members interested in pre-ordering the book should email Kelly and request a pre-sale code. All proceeds from the book sale will be donated to First Book Canada, a charitable organization committed to getting books into children’s hands. A free e-book and pdf download will also be available at www.nationalnewspaperweek.ca starting October 1.

To promote National Newspaper Week, we are asking publishers to participate in the national ad campaign with creative prepared by News Media Canada.

Click here to confirm your participation.

Online Toolkit Resources

News Media Canada has developed resources to help newspapers celebrate our industry, including:

National Ad Campaign Creative – print, digital, social (InDesign files are available to custom size and add your own logo)

– print, digital, social (InDesign files are available to custom size and add your own logo) Editorial Matte Stories – a selection of stories designed to educate your readers

– a selection of stories designed to educate your readers Custom Photography – original photography to feature in the matte stories (free to use by members)

– original photography to feature in the matte stories (free to use by members) Guest Op-Eds – a variety of op-eds from a variety of industry voices

Feature Page Opportunities

You can use elements from the toolkit to create National Newspaper Week feature pages.

Create a sponsored content piece by combining one of the op-eds or matte stories with the national ad creative.

Or consider selling advertising around the national ad creative on your feature page and encourage your community to celebrate and recognize your role in the community.

Click here to access the National Newspaper Week Online Toolkit and keep checking back as resources are added.