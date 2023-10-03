North Shore publisher named Canadian news champion

The following story was published by North Shore News and syndicated in other Glacier Media publications.

Longtime North Shore resident and former publisher of the North Shore News Peter Kvarnstrom has been named one of the country’s “champions” for news in a new book.

News Media Canada, the industry organization that represents hundreds of print and digital new publishers in the country, is publishing in book in time for National Newspaper Week, which starts on Oct. 1.

Kvarnstrom, who immigrated from Sweden as a child, started in the news business in 1991, selling classified adds for the North Shore News. He quickly rose up through the ranks, eventually becoming advertising director, before leaving in 1997 to start a new print newspaper, the Coast Reporter, in Sechelt, which he still publishes. He returned to the North Shore News as publisher in 2015. Today, Kvarnstrom is the president for community media at Glacier Media Group, the parent company of the North Shore News.

Kvarnstrom said his inclusion in the book comes as a big honour.

“I am humbled to be part of that class of great people that have devoted their life and energies to Canadian journalism and local news in many ways,” he said. “It’s been my distinct privilege to serve communities here in North Vancouver, West Vancouver and on the Sunshine Coast over the last 25 years, and to be recognized by my peers in this way is indeed a special time for me.”

Kvarnstrom has been equally active at the industry level, serving in leadership roles with the B.C. and Yukon Community Newspaper Association, News Media Canada, Canadian Community Newspaper Association, the Canadian Daily Newspaper Association, the National Newspaper Awards Program and Vivadata, a consumer research organization.

While there’s no secret about the challenges the news publishing industry faces, Kvarnstrom continues to exude positivity.

“What we are doing is building communities by connecting audiences with our sponsors and advertisers through quality journalism that truly impacts the quality of life that we all enjoy,” he said. “We will find a way for us to exist for many, many years and serve communities with the type of journalism that they deserve and need to really help their community and support democracy.”