Some of the latest comings, goings, and other people news

  • New Westminster Record/Burnaby NOW reporter and assistant editor Julie MacLellan is bidding farewell to community newspapers after a 31-year journalism career. You can read her ‘goodbye’ piece here.
  • Mel Morris, who was a senior editor at the Montreal Gazette from 1981 to 1991, died last month. He was 93. Under his reign, the Gazette won many National Newspaper Awards and dominated the early years of the Judith-Jasmin awards in Quebec.
  • FP Newspapers Inc. will have a new interim chief executive officer whose duties include overseeing the Winnipeg Free PressDarren Murphy, a 25-year industry veteran, is taking over from Michael Power, who is leaving the position after 15 months at the helm of the Free Press. Power is departing to take a senior leadership position at a firm outside the media industry in Toronto where he can be closer to his family.
  • Dene Moore has been named as the new editor of the 100 Mile Free Press. You can read about her homecoming here.

