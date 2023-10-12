Some of the latest comings, goings, and other people news

- New Westminster Record/Burnaby NOW reporter and assistant editor Julie MacLellan is bidding farewell to community newspapers after a 31-year journalism career. You can read her ‘goodbye’ piece here.
FP Newspapers Inc. will have a new interim chief executive officer whose duties include overseeing the Winnipeg Free Press. Darren Murphy, a 25-year industry veteran, is taking over from Michael Power, who is leaving the position after 15 months at the helm of the Free Press. Power is departing to take a senior leadership position at a firm outside the media industry in Toronto where he can be closer to his family.
- Dene Moore has been named as the new editor of the 100 Mile Free Press. You can read about her homecoming here.