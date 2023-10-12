Torstar to work with AdPerfect to host online obits

AdPerfect, which re-launched its industry-leading obituary platform last September, will provide the hosting technology forThe Toronto Star, as well as Metroland Media’s 54 local media titles.

The AdPerfect Obituary platform provides readers and subscribers with an exceptional experience for sharing the stories of a loved one who has passed. The platform provides an intuitive user interface and an efficient self-serve option for funeral homes and private parties to place Obituaries, Death Notices and In Memoriams.

“Our Metroland local media titles have utilized AdPerfect’s Marketplace platform for years, to great success,” said Greg Turkstra, head of Ad Operations and Vertical Products with TorStar Corporation. “Moving our obituary vertical onto their platform, which is part of a massive funeral home network, will provide our readers and customers of the Toronto Star and our Metroland family of local titles with an excellent user experience.”

AdPerfect was acquired by Tribute Technology, a company that provides funeral management and website software to around 70% of the funeral home businesses in Canada and the United States. Today, with a direct connection between AdPerfect’s obituary software solution and local funeral homes’ software through their proprietary Media API, this never-before-seen opportunity is quickly being adopted by hundreds of local media outlets.