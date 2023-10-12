The real people behind the West Prince Graphic

For National Newspaper Week 2023 the celebration was all about the people behind the news.

The people behind the press care deeply about their community – so much so that they’ve made it their life’s work to keep citizens informed and connected. At the core of every newspaper is a team of real people committed to telling real stories that impact the lives of those in their community.

Champions of the truth come in many forms. It could be journalists and photographers who are on the ground capturing these stories as they happen – using the power of words and imagery to make change. It could be publishers and editors who keep their newsrooms buzzing with opportunities to ensure that community stories make it beyond local borders. Or cartoonists who help readers interpret these same stories visually.

At the West Prince Graphic, the editorial team is made up of editor/reporter Melissa Heald and reporter Jillian Trainor. Both live in the region they cover and participate in local groups and events. They are always willing to tell the tales of West Prince, the good, the bad, and everything else in between.

There are a handful of powerhouses behind every story who all have one common goal: keeping our democracy thriving through vibrant, independent and local news media.

Each National Newspaper Week, we celebrate the people behind the press for their ongoing commitment to keeping communities connected and our democracy thriving through credible reporting. While they might be people in your community, they are also champions of the truth.

