La Presse grows ad revenue with creative first-party strategy

The investment in a first-party data strategy has helped spur considerable growth in total ad revenue in 2022 for La Presse compared to the year prior, a story in AdWeek reports.

Geoffrey Bernard, the publisher’s vice president of marketing, data and consumer insights, said in the piece that the publisher has secured renewals from strategic advertising partners, increased pricing within its ad product portfolio, and tapped into new ad partners across verticals, including banks, insurance companies, and travel brands.

A key element of this growth is the company’s focus on so-called ‘data clean rooms’, which

is a privacy-focused way of matching clients’ audiences with publisher audiences.

For the last five years, La Presse has invested in its first-party data cohorts by directly asking readers to voluntarily share information, such as their age range or summer travel plans in exchange for relevant content.

The publisher also used quizzes and contests to gather sociodemographic data from over 16,000 unique participants who consented to the ad-targeting opt-in.

You can read more about how La Presse is succeeding in this area here.