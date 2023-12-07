Black Press Media announce new publishers for community outlets

Black Press Media has announced that Steve Scott and Dal Hothi have been appointed as publishers of different community titles.

Scott will become the publisher of the Peace Arch News and Cloverdale Reporter.

Scott joined Black Press Media in 2013, initially serving as a sales rep with the Surrey Leader. He later assumed the role of advertising manager with the Peace Arch News, later extending his responsibilities to include the Cloverdale Reporter.

Hothi will become the new publisher of the Surrey Now Leader and North Delta Reporter.

A graduate in broadcasting from BCIT, Hothi’s journey in the media industry began at the Williams Lake Tribune, where he dove into sports reporting as a summer student.

He joined Now’s sales team in 2002, earning the company’s top sales award in 2003. He has also led the consolidation of the Surrey Now and Surrey Leader sales departments and has successfully managed the Surrey Now-Leader sales team, since 2016.