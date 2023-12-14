The Globe and Mail, CJF, launch new Black Business Journalism Fellowship

The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) is delighted to announce a new Black Journalism Fellowship, in partnership with The Globe and Mail. This new fellowship is supported by Canada Life.

The fellowship will provide a unique opportunity for an early-career Black journalist—with one-to-five years’ experience— to spend six months working with Canada’s top business editors and reporters at the Globe’s newsroom in Toronto. While hosted, the fellow will receive: mentoring and training; a full-time stipend; and the opportunity to produce content for publication by The Globe and Mail and the Report on Business.

All 2024 fellows will be recognized at the CJF Awards ceremony on June 12 at the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto.

The application deadline for this and other fellowships is Jan. 26, 2024. View fellowship details and the online application.