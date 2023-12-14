Le Devoir introduces new self-serve advertising platform

Le Devoir has introduced a new self-service advertising platform, Media In Canada reported earlier this week. The objective of the new platform is to better serve local advertisers.

With the new platform, local and small-to-medium businesses will be able to produce their own ad campaigns. Advertisers, too, will be able to track the performance of their campaigns in real time.

According to Vividata Quebec Fall 2022 survey, Le Devoir increased its readership eight per cent from 2021 to 2022. It has about 1.3 million weekly print and digital readers, with 473,000 print only and more than one million digital only readers.