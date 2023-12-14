Awards Showcase: CCNAwards 2023 Best News Feature Photo

The Canadian Community Newspaper Awards (CCNAwards) honour outstanding work in editorial, photography, multimedia and overall excellence in community newspaper publishing across the country.

Congratulations to the 2023 CCNAwards winners for Best News Feature Photo (circulation 10000+). A news feature photo is a published photo of a scheduled or unscheduled event for which an opportunity exists for advanced planning and creative control. It must contain emotion, expression of interest, creativity, with good exposure, composition and reproduction. Preference is given to story-telling images that demonstrate excellent news judgment.

“A BC sweep among the top-three, with the Black Press newspaper taking one-two placings with awesome news feature photos. All are active images. Involve people. A lot of entries are static … do not include people. reproduction loses marks. Composition, too. Fill the frame. Ask the editor laying out the page, especially on the front, to play photographer larger. They will pique the interest of the readers.”

1st Place – The News, Parksville/Qualicum Beach, BC – “A ruff life” – Michael Briones

“Covering a rare snow day in Parksville, the photographer could have done the usual and focused on sliding motorists crashing at intersections or off on the side of the highway (no snow tires). Instead, this action photo snow sledding, with the dog adding to the composition. 99/100 near perfection for ‘a ruff life.’”

2nd Place – The News, Parksville/Qualicum Beach, BC – “Fly eagle, fly” – Michael Briones

“The look of the bird of prey escaping captivity after being released from the handler is priceless. Taking flight says the eagle, now healthy, as the photographer took the image from a nice perspective.”

3rd Place – Burnaby Now, Burnaby, BC – “Gaining speed” – Jennifer Gauthier

“What a thrilling look on the kid’s face as he rides down the snowy hill with dad. Great use of Depth of Field (DOF) as the snowy day plays nicely on the front page.”

The 2023 CCNAwards recognize the outstanding work produced in 2022 and celebrate the vibrancy of community newspapers across Canada. Award winners were announced on September 15, 2023. For a full list of winners click here.