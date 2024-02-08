Applications are open for the 2023 Mindset Awards for outstanding Canadian reporting on issues in mental health

The Canadian Journalism Forum on Violence and Trauma has opened applications for the Mindset Awards for outstanding mental health journalism published or broadcast in English in Canada in 2023.

The application period closes on February 22.

The Forum presents Mindset awards for excellence in two areas of mental health reporting: mental health in the workplace, and mental health of young people. Rules are available on the Mindset website.

Finalists are selected by the Forum, with winners chosen by four juries, whose members are independent of both the Forum and the sponsors. Major prizes are worth $1,000 each. Applications, subject to the rules, may be made by media organizations or by individual journalists.

The Mindset awards will be presented at a lunch event during the annual conference of the Canadian Association of Journalists in Toronto on May 31.