New RISJ report sheds light on trends to expect in 2024

A new report published by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at Oxford University chronicles what it considers to be some of the major trends and predictions in journalism, media, and technology in 2024.

The popularization of AI-powered chatbots and declines in referral traffic from social networks will likely have a negative impact on audience reach for traditional news sites, the report argues. This will continue to put added pressure on the bottom line of publishers.

The majority of publishers surveyed said they planned to create more video content, newsletters, and podcasts. The study also points out that publishers are keenly focused on subscription and membership strategies to increase revenues.

You can read the full study here.