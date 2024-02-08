Awards Showcase: MCNA 2022 Photographer of the Year

The Manitoba Community Newspapers Association (MCNA) Better Newspapers Competition (BNC) honours excellent work in Manitoba’s community newspapers.
Congratulations to the 2022 MCNA Photographer of the Year winners!
1st Place – South Mountain Press, Erickson – Deb Maluk 2nd Place – Selkirk Record – Brett Mitchell 3rd Place – Swan Valley Star and Times – Jeremy Bergen
The BNC Awards celebrate and showcase newspapers that serve their communities each and every week with their hard work and professionalism. Community newspapers are on the front lines, keeping the citizens of their communities informed and updated with local, trusted, and vital information.
The 2022 Better Newspapers Competition winners (for work produced in 2021) were announced in a virtual awards presentation on December 2, 2023.