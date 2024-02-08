Village Media expands to another new Ontario community

Village Media announced earlier this week has added FlamboroughToday.com to its growing roster of news sites in Ontario.

FlamboroughToday is Village Media’s 23rd owned-and-operated local news outlet in the province.

“We are thrilled to be in Flamborough, a district of Hamilton where people care deeply about the news and events happening around them,” says Jeff Elgie, the CEO of Village Media. “We have an amazing team in place and we’re looking forward to showing local residents why they should turn to us first for breaking news and deeper coverage of their community.”

The editor ofFlamboroughToday is Brenda Jefferies, an award-winning journalist and lifelong resident of Waterdown who covered local news for 17 years at the now-shuttered Flamborough Review. Joining her on the team is Cara Nickerson, a talented reporter who started her career at Hamilton Community News and most recently worked as a reporter, writer and producer at CBC.

You can read the company’s full announcement here.