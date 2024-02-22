Former Globe and Mail publisher honoured with CJF Lifetime Achievement Award

The Canadian Journalism Foundation’s (CJF) Lifetime Achievement Award this year goes to Phillip Crawley in recognition of his inspiring leadership and for his commitment to journalistic excellence and business success in Canada.

During his 25-year tenure as CEO and publisher of The Globe and Mail, Crawley steered the publication to new heights of excellence. Under his leadership, The Globe became synonymous with groundbreaking journalism, investigative reporting and fearless coverage of critical issues shaping the nation and the world, winning a record eight Governor General’s Michener Awards. During the same time period, The Globe won dozens of National Newspaper Awards and the CJF’s Jackman Award for Excellence in Journalism six times, more than any other newsroom.

CJF Board Chair Kathy English, who chaired the Lifetime Achievement Award jury, enumerates the many reasons Crawley was chosen: “His inspiring leadership, steadfast stewardship and outstanding successes guided Canada’s national newspaper — and our nation’s news wire service — through one of the most turbulent eras in global media. His commitment to journalistic excellence and business success in Canada is simply unrivaled.”

Crawley will be honoured at the CJF Awards ceremony on June 12 at the Royal York Hotel.

With a career spanning more than five decades, Crawley has left an indelible mark on the landscape of Canadian media through his dedication, vision and unwavering commitment to journalistic integrity.

Arriving in Canada from the northeast of England in 1998, Crawley brought experience in competitive markets to the task of guiding The Globe through a high-stakes media environment and to steering the publication through its readers’ migration to online news. Under his stewardship, the paper embraced the online environment, finding innovative ways to serve its community of readers.

Crawley’s influence on Canadian journalism extended beyond The Globe to the Canadian Press, where he served as chairman of the board of directors from 2007 to 2009, then as co-chair from 2010 until 2023.

Beyond the newsroom, Crawley has made numerous contributions to the broader media landscape. As a member of various governing bodies, including the Board of Directors of the Royal Society of Canada, he has played a pivotal role in shaping the direction of Canadian media and fostering a culture of excellence and innovation.