A new chapter for The Pictou Advocate

Nicole Fawcett has been named as the new operator of the Pictou Advocate.

“Nicole’s track record of publishing excellence and her successful stewardship of The Port Hawkesbury Reporter over the past year make her the ideal candidate to lead The Advocate into its next chapter,” a story in the Advocate says.

The Pictou Advocate will continue publishing normally, with no interruption for subscribers.

Advocate Publishing, whose president and CEO Sean Murray sits on News Media Canada’s board of directors, will remain involved as the licensor, a major supplier and a client.